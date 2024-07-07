Taylor Swift wants to avoid past relationship mistakes with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift laid out her intentions with boyfriend Travis Kelce from the get-go

Taylor Swift won’t let history repeat in her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The international pop sensation, 34, has learned from the mistakes she made in her failed six-year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn, per a new report by Radar Online.

A source told the outlet that Swift made her intentions about marriage very clear from the get-go when she first began dating the NFL superstar back in September last year.

“Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis. She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married,” the insider revealed.

They then noted how the multi-Grammy winner was left disappointed after she “changed so many things to accommodate [her ex] Joe” only for him to never pop the question.

“They’d spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come. But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet and she had to walk away,” the insider said.

Now, when it comes to Kelce, “She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage.”