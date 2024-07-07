Tobey Maguire following in Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating footsteps?

The 'Spider-Man' star was seen escorting Chee as they exited the party

Tobey Maguire's night out at Michael Rubin’s famous Fourth of July white party turned heads as he was seen leaving with 30-years-younger model Lily Chee, sparking speculation about their relationship.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, the 49-year-old "Spider-Man" star seemed to be escorting the 20-year-old model as they exited the soiree, his hand gently placed on her lower back as he guided her through the crowd.

Maguire, dressed in adherence to the party's all-white theme, sported white trousers, a plain white T-shirt, and an unbuttoned dress shirt with rolled-up sleeves. He completed his look with white Nike sneakers and black sunglasses hanging from his neckline.

Chee looked harmonious walking alongside him, stunning in a form-fitting white midi dress with spaghetti straps, a high slit, and criss-crossed strings accentuating her right hip and thigh.

While Maguire’s close friend Leonardo DiCaprio — known for his relationships with young models and actresses — also attended the Hamptons party, he was not seen leaving with the pair.

Maguire was previously married to jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, with whom he shares two children: Ruby, 17, and Otis, 15. The couple announced their split in 2016 but have maintained a positive relationship. Meyer even referred to Maguire as her “best friend” and “the greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have” in a 2018 interview with Us Weekly.

Following his divorce, Maguire dated Tatiana Dieteman for about three years.

As of now, his relationship status with Lily Chee remains unclear.