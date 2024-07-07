Paul McCartney celebrates Ringo Starr's 84th birthday with heartwarming tribute

Paul McCartney pays tribute to Ringo on his 84th birthday

Paul McCartney celebrated his longtime friend and former Beatle bandmate Ringo on his 84th birthday.

On Sunday, July 7, the 82-year-old took to his Instagram to share a photo of the pair laughing together to mark Ringo's 84th milestone.

In addition, he extended greetings to his late father Jim, who was born on the same day as Ringo, whose real name is Richard Starkey.

Sharing photos of his bandmate and father in different slides, the English singer-songwriter wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday to Ringo and to my Dad! Hope Sir Richard Starkey has a fabulous day."

In the first slide, McCartney and Ringo flashed huge smiles as they sported distinct shades, adding a decent touch to their formal attire.

Meanwhile, the second slide featured Paul's dad posing in a formal outfit, flaunting a beaming smile.

Fans rushed to celebrate Ringo's birthday in the comments section, adding heartfelt comments under Paul's post.

One fan wrote: "Happy birthday to Ringo, wishing much more birthdays in good health!"

While another fan chimed in, adding: "Happy birthday!!! Paul, I can't believe that we will see you next December in Madrid!!!!!!"