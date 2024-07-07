Prince William breaks silence on upcoming role in revealing documentary

Prince William issued an important statement ahead of the release of his brand-new documentary, highlighting his efforts to tackle homelessness in the United Kingdom.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales initiated a five-year transformative program titled Homewards that "aims to demonstrate that together it’s possible to end homelessness."

The two-part ITV documentary, Prince William: A Future Without Homelessness, will delve into the efforts made during the first year of this noble initiative.

On July 7, the future King of England shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his forthcoming project, confirming his role in the documentary.

The statement released by the Prince of Wales reads, "We’re celebrating the first year of @homewardsuk! Coming soon: A @saatchi_gallery exhibition and An @itv documentary.



"As we work to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, #Homewards is also about changing the narrative, improving the understanding of what it means to be homeless."

Moreover, the BAFTA award-winning director Leo Burley, who is set to helm the special project told People Magazine about the Homewards program.

He said, "Over the past year we have spent time following Prince William and The Royal Foundation through the first year of the Homewards program."

Leo added, "We’ve heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness. Everyone we’ve filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK’s homelessness crisis."