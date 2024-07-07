Zac Efron's shocking transformation leaves fans stunned

Zac Efron's dramatic transformation in his latest film, A Family Affair, has sparked widespread attention and concern among his fans.



The movie, which premiered on Netflix, showcases Efron's striking new look, prompting a flurry of comments on social media.

A prominent plastic surgeon has now shared insights into the possible reasons behind Efron's changed appearance, which has left many in the entertainment industry and beyond buzzing.

One user queried: "WTF !!!! What happened to your face Zac," while another said: "Plastic surgery and aging.Oh but smoking probably. They can’t fool us."

Some attempted to defend the celebrity by bringing up the fact that he had to get surgery following a painful fall that occurred several years prior. A renowned surgeon has now spoken on the controversy surrounding Zac's face.

Dr Mark Solomos told MailOnline: "As a young boy Zac appears to have more of an oval shaped face which is a combination of square and round. The face is usually londer than it is wide as we can see in this picture from 2010."

By 2010, his looks had become more defined and chiselled. Dr Solomos added: "By 2010 Zac has matured and his face has filled out somewhat accordingly, as we would expect to see. His jawline is perhaps more angular but not due to any interventions - he's simply grown into his face."

He claimed to have observed some asymmetry in Zac since his "right side seems to be lower."

The largest transformation happened in 2019 when Zac changed so much for his role as Flicker in The Beach Bum that he hardly looked like the same person.