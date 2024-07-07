Anya Taylor-Joy reveals having ‘special’ moment on ‘Forrest Gump’ bench

Anya Taylor Joy recalls proposal while promoting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with Chris Hemsworth

Anya Taylor-Joy reminisced about a "special" moment she had experienced on the Forest Gump bench with her husband, Malcolm McRae.



On Saturday, July 6, Letterboxd shared a clip of the Queen’s Gambit star alongside Chris Hemsworth, promoting their latest film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, during which Hemsworth, 40, asked her if something "special" happened with her on the iconic bench.

"Yes, my husband accidentally proposed to me on the Forrest Gump bench in Savannah," she revealed, emphasising, "complete accident."

Notably, the interesting revelation comes on the 30th anniversary of the classic film starring Tom Hanks in the titular role.

"And he’s a boy from Alabama, and I’m a blonde, so…it just happened," Taylor-Joy, 28, added.

The Dune: Part Two actress secretly tied the knot with McRae in April 2022 in New Orleans.

Although the couple, who share the same birthday—April 16—often offer sneak peeks into their relationship via social media updates, they never opened up about having any connection between their proposal and Forrest Gump until yet.

Additionally, the bench in the 1994 film holds such significance because it played a significant role in the film directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Most of the story is told in flashbacks, with Forrest recounting his life story with Robin Wrights’ character, the strangers he meets on the bench while waiting for a bus.