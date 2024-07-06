Kate Middleton makes emotional statement after Andy Murray's shock announcement

Kate Middleton has shared an emotional message as Andy Murray's Wimbledon career is over after Emma Raducanu pulled out of their planned appearance in the mixed doubles.

The Princess of Wales has finally broken her silence about Wimbledon with a special tribute to Murray, a two-time singles champion at Wimbledon, as the tennis star announced retirement.

Kate in her tribute to the Murray, wrote: "An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andymurray.

"On behalf of all of us, than you! "C"

Princess Kate, who made her first official public appearance of the year in June at Trooping the Colour, has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the tournament's presenter, since 2016 and in the past has presented trophies to the tournament's winners.

British professional tennis player thanked Wimbledon organisers for an "emotional" farewell ceremony after his final appearance began with a defeat alongside older brother Jamie in the men's doubles.

Murray said: "The time has come to shut the door on his illustrious career after he and his brother, Jamie, were defeated in the first round of the men's doubles at his final Wimbledon. "I'm ready to finish playing because I can't play to the level that I would want to any more." he said.

Princess Kate has not revealed whether she would attend the tournament. However, Catherine's statement has given hope to her fans that she would grace the event and present the trophies to the winners.