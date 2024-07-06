Meghan Markle seeks Kate Middleton's help as William plans major shake-up

Meghan Markle is desperate to make peace with Kate Middleton as Prince William sparks worry with his plans for future of monarchy.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source reflected on the Sussexes’ crumbling empire in the U.S. and their prospective desire to return to the royal fold.

As per the report, the Suits alum has been in contact with the Princess of Wales, who has been on break from royal duties to get treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

“She wants to make peace with Kate. She doesn’t want any bad blood between them,” the source shared. “Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate.

“Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time,” however, “Kate’s response has been polite at best,” they claimed. “She hasn’t exactly encouraged or embraced Meghan.”

It comes after the insider suggested Harry and Meghan’s time for reconciliation with royal family is running out after the future King of England’s plans about future of monarchy were laid bare.

A friend of the Prince of Wales divulged his plans to minimize the number of working royals in a conversation with the Daily Mail, sparking concern among royal watchers.

They noted William is “full agreement” with his father about the need for a “slimmed-down monarchy.”

“When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won't be inviting anyone else to become working royals,” he claimed.

“It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals.”