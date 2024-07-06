Royal family shares video of wonderful celebrations ahead of Kate Middleton's return

Royal family shares video of wonderful celebrations

Buckingham Palace has released a new stunning video of King Charles and Queen Camilla's celebrations as Princess Kate is expected to make another public appearance.

King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed a special visit to Edinburgh to celebrate the city's 900th anniversary. The royal couple received a warm welcome.

The royal family's shared the stunning video of heartwarming moments on its social media accounts with caption: "Happy 900th birthday, Edinburgh, and thank you for a wonderful celebration."

In the video, the King and Queen are seen in high spirits as they completed the 900-year celebrations by cutting a fruit-filled birthday cake made by 2020 Great British Bake Off winner, Peter Sawkins, 24, from Edinburgh.



The couple also enjoyed a glass of whisky. Queen Camilla sipped a 52-year-old liquor and agreed 'that hits the spot' as she joined her husband to celebrate the city's milestone.

The new video comes amid speculations about Kate Middleton's appearance at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, William flied to Germany to watch England vs Switzerland in Euro Quarter-finals on Sunday.