Kyra Sedgwick's throwback photo shows off dramatic '80s hairstyle

Kyra Sedgwick wows fans with 80s' hairstyle

Kyra Sedgwick recently stunned fans with her unrecognizable throwback photo sporting a “unique” hairstyle.

The 58-year-old took to her Instagram to share a photo from the 80s’, leaving her fans absolutely awestruck.

In the photo, Kyra could be seen in a completely different hairstyle featuring ringlets that fell below her jawline.

As she sat in a boat donning a white sleeveless top alongside her beloved dog, Sedgwick flashed a smile at the camera.

She wrote in the caption: "Summer in the 80s…there was significantly more hair back then. #hairanoid."

The throwback post went down a storm with her followers as they rushed to the comments section to share their views.

One fan wrote: "Beautiful hair, beautiful you."

While another chimed in, adding: "You're as beautiful as today." A third added: "You have beautiful hair. It's amazing!"

A third gushed over her timeless beauty, noting: “You are gorgeous no matter the decade.”

Kyra, who tied the knot with Kevin Bacon in 1988, has come a long way since then and is a mother to children Sosie Bacon and son Travis Bacon.