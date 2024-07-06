 
Saturday July 06, 2024
Kyra Sedgwick's throwback photo shows off dramatic '80s hairstyle

By Web Desk
July 06, 2024
Kyra Sedgwick wows fans with 80s hairstyle
Kyra Sedgwick wows fans with 80s' hairstyle

Kyra Sedgwick recently stunned fans with her unrecognizable throwback photo sporting a “unique” hairstyle.

The 58-year-old took to her Instagram to share a photo from the 80s’, leaving her fans absolutely awestruck.

In the photo, Kyra could be seen in a completely different hairstyle featuring ringlets that fell below her jawline.

As she sat in a boat donning a white sleeveless top alongside her beloved dog, Sedgwick flashed a smile at the camera.

She wrote in the caption: "Summer in the 80s…there was significantly more hair back then. #hairanoid."

The throwback post went down a storm with her followers as they rushed to the comments section to share their views.

One fan wrote: "Beautiful hair, beautiful you."

While another chimed in, adding: "You're as beautiful as today." A third added: "You have beautiful hair. It's amazing!"

A third gushed over her timeless beauty, noting: “You are gorgeous no matter the decade.”

Kyra, who tied the knot with Kevin Bacon in 1988, has come a long way since then and is a mother to children Sosie Bacon and son Travis Bacon.