Kyra Sedgwick's throwback photo shows off dramatic '80s hairstyle

Kyra Sedgwick recently stunned fans with her unrecognizable throwback photo sporting a “unique” hairstyle.
The 58-year-old took to her Instagram to share a photo from the 80s’, leaving her fans absolutely awestruck.
In the photo, Kyra could be seen in a completely different hairstyle featuring ringlets that fell below her jawline.
As she sat in a boat donning a white sleeveless top alongside her beloved dog, Sedgwick flashed a smile at the camera.
She wrote in the caption: "Summer in the 80s…there was significantly more hair back then. #hairanoid."
The throwback post went down a storm with her followers as they rushed to the comments section to share their views.
One fan wrote: "Beautiful hair, beautiful you."
While another chimed in, adding: "You're as beautiful as today." A third added: "You have beautiful hair. It's amazing!"
A third gushed over her timeless beauty, noting: “You are gorgeous no matter the decade.”
Kyra, who tied the knot with Kevin Bacon in 1988, has come a long way since then and is a mother to children Sosie Bacon and son Travis Bacon.
Saweetie gave an update on new music
Princess Anne has been on a break from royal duties for an indefinite period
Hailey Bieber is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber
Meghan Markle is reportedly in contact with cancer-stricken Princess Kate