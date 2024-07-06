Kanye West’s lawyer demands removal from rapper’s ongoing lawsuit: Report

Kanye West's lawyer reveals rapper won't speak and pay counsel as well: Report

Kanye West’s lawyer Brian Brumfield has recently demanded to be relieved of his involvement in the rapper’s ongoing lawsuit.



According to ABC7, Kanye’s attorney reportedly submitted paperwork on July 1, requesting Judge Theresa Traber to remove him from the lawsuit.

Brian revealed that Kanye terminated their working relationship on June 21.

In the court documents shared via the outlet, it read, “Defendant also will not speak to counsel and defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.”

Brian had been representing Kanye in a Los Angeles Superior Court case involving plaintiffs Justin Poplawski and his wife, Tiffany Marshall.

Justin, who is an autograph dealer, sued Kanye in 2022 after accusing the rapper of punching him in response to asking for an autograph.

Justin had proceeded to ask for an apology from Kanye, who replied, “Apology for what?” as he continued to hit him several more times.

The accuser charged the rapper of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

This isn't the only legal battle Kanye has been slammed with lately.

The rapper is also going through intense lawsuit brought on by his former assistant, as well as a case surrounding the creation of the rapper's adult entertainment app.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s attorney's motion for withdrawal is scheduled for July 29.