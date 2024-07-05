Justin Timberlake wants music band reunion after DWI arrest: Here’s why

Justin Timberlake expresses his desire for music band reuniin after DWI arrest: Source

Justin Timberlake wants his former NSYNC bandmates to get back together after humiliating DWI arrest last month.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Justin is terrified his career may be finished.”

“He's convinced his only hope to bounce all the way back is another tour with the boys,” remarked an insider.

In March, NSYNC reportedly performed together for the first time in 10 years at Justin’s One Night Only Concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

“Every NSYNC album was a No.1 hit, and their tours sold out arenas across the globe,” noted the source.

The insider stated, “Justin knows the audience is still out there, so he's begging the guys to do this favour for him.”

Following his arrest, Justin’s new album dropped off the music charts after only four weeks as an insider revealed that sales for his tour are “so low that some tickets have been going for as little as $11”.

Page Six reported Justin's ego was claimed to be “crushed” when his latest album dropped out of the Billboard 200 after his DWI arrest.

“The album didn't do too well, and I don't see Justin getting big acting roles right now,” said an insider.

The source added, “He's got a bit of an ego, while his boy image is definitely depleted.”