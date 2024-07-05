Kate Middleton gives Prince William green light for exciting trip to Germany

Princess Kate, who's said to be gearing up for surprising Wimbledon appearance, has given go ahead to William as he's heading to Germany to enjoy England vs Switzerland in crunch Euros quarter-final.

The Prince of Wales - who is president of the FA - has confirmed he will be in the stands in Dusseldorf for the Three Lions' quarter-final game against Switzerland on Saturday, according to a new report.



The future King joined Denmark's King Frederik to witness the two countries' 1-1 draw in the group stages of the tournament on 20 June.



On Thursday, William appeared in good spirit while zooming into Windsor Castle on his Electric Scooter, giving major hint at Kate's health as she's recovering at home after chemotherapy.

The scooter allows him to speed up the 10-minute journey from Adelaide Cottage, where he lives with Kate Middleton and their three children, to Windsor Castle to visit his father, King Charles.