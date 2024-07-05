Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark summer with loved-up photo

Selena Gomez shares adorable photo with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco recently stole the thunder with their love-filled snap.

The 31-year-old multi-hyphenate star took to her Instagram to post a photo with her 36-year-old music producer boyfriend.

The duo cuddled up in an adorable snap as the Love On singer held onto Benny’s shoulders while he wrapped his hands around Gomez’s torso in an intimate way.

Selena, who recently revealed her plans to appear in the first episode of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, sported a summer chic strapless outfit.

Teaming the dress with a white headband, she added a tinge of casual makeup to enhance her look.

Previously, the Spring Breakers sensation reunited with her loved one after promoting her new film Emilia Perez at Cannes Film Festival.

Selena appeared blissful as she returned to the spot next to her longtime boyfriend after filming season 4 of her hit series Only Murders in the Building.

Blanco took to his Instagram to share the moment as he captioned the snap, “She’s back” as the singer rested her head on a white pillow.