Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce makes sad announcement

Jason and Travis Kelce wrapped up season one of their joint podcast with a somber update regarding its return.



The athlete duo appeared on the last episode of Seaon one of New Heights podcast, where they announced a break from the gig.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player cited Travis’ upcoming training camp for Kansas City Chiefs as the reason for the hiatus.

“We got a nice couple months off from podcasting because, I guess, in three weeks time Travis will be in the middle of training camp,” he told listeners.

“And let me tell you, not enough time to do a podcast, especially the best podcast in the world,” Jason enthused.

“He’s gonna be busy focusing on football, getting in shape for this upcoming season. So we’re gonna be off for about two months,” the athlete noted.

The Chiefs’ open practices are slated to commence from July 21 until the middle of August ahead of their 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens.

During the episode, Jason also addressed possibility of return of podcast by the end of August following discussions with its producer.

The New Heights podcast was launched by the Kelce brothers in September 2022, and it quickly went on to become a success among sports fan as they offered insights into the NFL.

In fact, the gig was the first time Travis gave a shout-out to his now-girlfriend Taylor Swift after attending her Eras tour show last July.