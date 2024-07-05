Prince Harry makes new plan to regain Kate Middleton's trust

Prince Harry could regain her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s trust by apologising for his "outbursts," which has left the Princess devastated.



Phil Dampier, a royal commentator believes that the Duke of Sussex’s message after the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis is not enough to make peace with her and Prince William.



In conversation with Fabulous magazine, he said that "Harry once described Catherine as the sister he never had and they were incredibly close. So one of the saddest aspects of Megxit is the fact that they no longer speak."

It is important to note that the former working royal made inappropriate comments about the future Queen of England in his bombshell tell-all memoir Spare, causing their relationship to become estranged.

The royal expert stated that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly shown 'public support' for the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from cancer.

However, Phil shared, "It may be that they have made contact privately but I wouldn’t hold my breath."

"If there was a willingness by Harry to support Kate and of course William he could have made a move to apologise for some of his outbursts and made the effort to come over and spend some time with them."