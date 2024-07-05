Taylor Swift cheers to Sabrina Carpenter's summer success

Sabrina Carpenter gives an update on her 'Short 'n' Sweet' tour

Taylor Swift wished Sabrina Carpenter nothing but more success this summer and forever.

On Thursday, July 4, the Espresso chart-topper took to Instagram to share that her Short ‘n’ Sweet headlining tour across North America is officially sold out.

"And just like that, you guys sold out the entire Short 'n’ Sweet tour," she announced in the caption of the carousel featuring her recent achievements she bagged with her ventures.

"Espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd I slid down this slide :’) Thank you all so so much!!!" Carpenter ended the caption. "I can’t wait to see you on the road."

The former Disney star then received an endearing congratulatory message from Swift, 34, on her burgeoning success.



"SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER [angelic emoji]," the Cruel Summer hitmaker dropped a sweet comment hours after the 25-year-old songstress announced the news.

Carpenter’s headlining tour is on the horizon following her opening rendition for the international leg of Swift’s Eras tour.

Additionally, along with the tour update, the Nonsense vocalist raised a toast to her successful projects including her espresso flavored ice cream in collaboration with Van Leeuwen in the wake of Espresso topping charts before Please Please Please.