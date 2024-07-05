Tom Brady shows off post-retirement football skills in July 4th game

Tom Brady celebrates 4th of July with football

Tom Brady seemed to prove that his football quarterback skills are still there after retirement.



While celebrating the 4th of July, Brady, 46, indulged himself in what he does best, a football game on the beach.

“Pre White Party mini camp… getting our reps in and our body right, let’s go,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin wrote in the caption of an Instagram video showing Brady selecting his star-studded team.

“All types of skill levels over here,” Brady joked while walking over the sand.

Quavo and Travis Scott, two musicians, and NFL players Damar Hamlin and C.J. Stroud joined the retired athlete.

With the rivalry intensifying, Brady retreated to loft a long pass to Scott, 33, which resulted in a touchdown.

Fans rushed to share their excitement and views on the game.

“Having TB on your team is cheating,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another praised the “GOAT TB12” for his form.

A third user wrote, “Catching a pass from Brady on the beach is epic.”

Brady announced his official retirement in February 2023 after playing for the NFL for 20 years.



