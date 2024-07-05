Martha Stewart slams criticism over newly decorated living room pictures

Martha Stewart claps back at crtics

Martha Stewart won’t have anyone criticize her home.



Stewart reacted to and dumped the “harsh judgement” she received after sharing pictures of her brand new living room, recently decorated, inside her Maine home on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old TV personality expressed that she was 'surprised' over the negative comments that her previous post got on social media.

“I rarely read all the comments that come in after I post but because I was so happy at the transformation of my Maine living room,” Stewart wrote in the caption alongside a picture of the room on her personal Instagram page.

“I did go through many of the comments and was surprised at the harsh judgment so many displayed!!!”

She added, “I and my Maine helpers spent three hours moving out the old furniture and putting in the new #we were pleased that the pieces actually fit the room and were proportionate to the large size of the space.”

Martha further opened up that it “was not a ‘decorator's’ professional installation It was an attempt to change quickly and efficiently Making a house a home, or a room a beautiful livable space takes a lot more than three hours.”

“Of course there will be color, plants, mirrors, a new rug or two and other art and objects Stay tuned!!!!”

The star concluded her message with, “And by the way the birds are chromo lithographs by Carroll Tyson known as the ‘6Audubon of Maine’ -so beautiful!”



