Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber cannot wait for ‘next phase’ in their lives

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber happy for new phase in their lives: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are all set for next phase in their lives.



A source spilled to US WEEKLY, “Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy and the baby’s nursery is nearly finished.”

“It’s a lot of neutral colors and it’s a classic design with a modern touch,” remarked an insider.

Justin, who tied the knot in September 2018 with Hailey, “has been so affectionate and loving toward his wife and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives”.

“Their bond is stronger than ever,” stated an insider.

Another source told US, Hailey and Justin know the “baby’s sex but aren’t sharing just yet”.

“Overall, Hailey has been feeling great,” shared an insider.

The tipster mentioned, “She hasn’t stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from travelling.”

“They’ve come a long way and are in a really great place right now,” said an insider.

The source noted, “Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true.”

Hailey “wanted to make sure” they “could enjoy their alone time together as a couple,” added an insider.

Reflecting on Hailey’s pregnancy, the insider further said, “Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter, and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father.”

Meanwhile, Hailey told The Sunday Times in May 2023, “I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends.”

“I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she said.