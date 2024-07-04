Kesha releases first single ‘Joyride’ as an independent artist

Kesha wrote ‘Joyride along with Madison Love and Zhone

Kesha is celebrating a new chapter in her career with the release of her single, Joyride, as an independent artist.

On Thursday, July 4, the 37-year-old pop star unveiled her first track since parting ways with her record label, RCA Records and Vector Management in June 2023.

Excited about her newfound independence, the TiK ToK hitmaker took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news: “I couldn’t have made it through without all of you. now we joyride.”

The lyric video for Joyride, which premiered on YouTube, features bold lyrics, such as, "Are you a man? 'Cause I’m a b***h, I'm already rich, just looking for that (Mm) This party sucks, I'm ’bout to ditch.”

According to Rolling Stone, Kesha co-wrote Joyride with Madison Love and Zhone, who also produced the track.



To mark the release, Kesha shared a video on Instagram of her singing "Joyride" with friends, captioned, “MY NEW SINGLE JOYRIDE IS OUT NOW.”

Speaking to V Magazine earlier this year, Kesha teased new music while celebrating her freedom.

“I’ll say… to all my fans, all my animals, this has been a ride. I’ll say that there is a day — although I won’t say the day — but there is a day marked on my calendar when I am free to release music,” she told the outlet.