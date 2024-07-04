Zayn Malik wows in desi fit: 'Looks amazayn'

Fans are swooning over Zayn Malik's desi look

Zayn Malik slayed the desi attire he opted for a magazine cover shoot.

On Wednesday, July 3, the former One Direction sensation took to his official Instagram account to share the latest pictures from his photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar India.

"Thank you! @bazaarindia @manishmalhotraworld," he captioned the spectacular snapshot featuring the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker in an Indian ethnic wear Sherwani designed by the country's widely acclaimed fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

The singer, who recently released his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, donned four desi outfits, each designed by the founder of the eponymous label.



Earlier this week, InZayn shared the carousel in which the Pillowtalk crooner looked stunning in a black bandh gala jacket, pant set, and an embellished blazer with shirt and pants.

In the following slides, he took the fans’ breaths away in an embroidered green coat with a matching shirt and velvet pants and a heavily embroidered blue sherwani styled with matching kurta and pajamas.

The sherwani is what just melted the Zquad members' hearts.



"[loved emoji] You really look amazayn [sparkle emoji]," one fan coined a new term.

"Zayn in Desi Culture >>>>>>>>>" another expressed.

"Models should be grateful Zayn chose to sing," a third raved over Malik’s modelling talent.

"THE GREEN FIT IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, OMG," the fourth fan said, echoing the sentiments of many.

The Stardust singer accessorised the outfits with minimal jewels, including statement rings and earrings, while rocking the buzz cut.