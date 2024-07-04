'Steve' starring Cillian Murphy, Jay Lycurgo wraps production

Jay Lycurgo co-starred Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy in Steve

Cillian Murphy is done with the production of his upcoming venture, Steve.

Deadline reported on Wednesday, July 3 that the project was wrapped up this week in the U.K.

The Oppenheimer star took the role in making Max Porter’s novel Shy and produced the film under his Big Things Film label along with partner Alan Moloney.

The duo recently collaborated with Tim Mielants on Small Things Like These, who has also helmed this project with his directorial talent.

Earlier this year Netflix gave a go-ahead and would also distribute globally Steve in collaboration with Big Things.

In addition to the spectacular actor in Peaky Blinders, the previously unannounced main cast includes Jay Lycurgo, notable for his work in Titans, Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and I May Destroy You.

Steve, the reimagining of Porter's Sunday Times bestseller, is set in the mid-90s. The story follows the Irish icon’s titular role as a head teacher, Steve and his pupil’s last chance to reform college in a world where they undermined them.

On one hand, Steve juggles protecting the college's integrity and facing its imminent closure, all while dealing with his mental health concerns.

On the other hand, Shy Lycurgo, portraying a troubled teen, reflects on his past and future as he attempts to calm his inner fragility despite impulses toward self-destruction.