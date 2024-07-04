Christian McCaffrey backs Olivia Culpo's wedding dress choice against critics

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo tied the knot on June 29

Christian McCaffrey came to his wife Olivia Culpo’s defense after a stylist severely criticised her modest wedding gown.



When stylist Kennedy Bingham posted a full video on Instagram and TikTok voicing her thoughts on Culpo’s bridal dress and her vision, the NFL star clapped back to the "evil" comments to support his newly wedded wife.

"What an evil thing to post online," he chimed in the comments section, adding, "I hope you can find joy and peace in the world the way my beautiful wife does."

The video, posted days after McCaffrey tied the knot with Culpo, 32, wearing a full-coverage Dolce & Gabbana crepe ball gown, began with the stylist deeming the bride’s look as "nothing" and "the absence of personality."

Though she added that while the model and the dress are both "beautiful," everything "surrounding" it gave a "bitter aftertaste."



Bingham explicitly mentioned Culpo’s’ quote she gave to Vogue, saying that she wanted her wedding dress to not "exude sex in any way, shape, or form."

The content creator insisted that Culpo’s ideas were "beyond just wanting something modest for herself and pushing this idea of what she thinks all brides should look like."

In her video, Bingham described it as "weird" that Culpo talks about "coverage" since she's "not a modest dresser" in her everyday life.

She also expresses that the model used her wedding to underscore a "conservative agenda."

This wedding dress drama comes after McCaffrey and Culpo exchanged vows on June 29.