Prince William remorseful over Harry's rift amid 'sensitive time'

Prince William may have felt regretful about the strained relationship with his now estranged brother, Prince Harry, during these challenging times.

Royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the Prince of Wales recently marked the birth anniversary of his and Harry's late mother Princess Diana with a very heavy heart.

Not only that, the future King of England has been taking care of his cancer-stricken father King Charles and his wife Kate Middleton alongside performing royal duties.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, she said, "The anniversary is obviously always a very sensitive time for William and it is such a shame that he cannot share his feelings with the only other human being on earth who really knows what it was like to lose Diana: his brother, Harry."

The royal commentator added, "There have been times in this past year when William has looked incredibly alone, shouldering the responsibility of being a son whose father has cancer, a husband caring for his wife as she also deals with cancer, a father of three young children... and who has no brother or mother to turn to for a bit of TLC."

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal role in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

Since their departure from the UK, the now California-based couple made controversial remarks against the senior members of the royal family including William.

Previously, it was reported that Harry's inappropriate comments about his brother and sister-in-law caused immense pain to them.