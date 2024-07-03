Buckingham Palace confirms key royal figure's attendance at Wimbledon

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, will attend two events of Wimbledon 2024 amid speculations of Kate Middleton's appearance at the tennis tournament.

As reported by The Sun, the Palace revealed that the senior royal figure will mark her presence at the "Lawn Tennis Association President's Lunch and afterwards attend the Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in Wimbledon" on July 3.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Gloucester is the Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association.

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester

This news came during the growing rumours that Princess Kate might attend one of the biggest sports events after marking her return at Trooping the Colour.

Notably, the tennis tournament officials are 'hopeful' to see Catherine presenting the trophies as the All England Club's patron.

The Club's chair Debbie Jevans revealed that Kate's health is their 'priority,' however, they would love to see Kate at Wimbledon.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, she said, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority."

However, no official announcement has been made by Kensington Palace about Princess Kate's appearance at the tennis championship.