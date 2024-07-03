Princess Beatrice emerges as 'next Kate Middleton' over shared quality

Princess Beatrice has been compared to Kate Middleton for their shared trait of being relatable to the British public.



In a conversation with GBN America, US commentator Lee Cohen suggested the older daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to undertake royal duties in the absence of the Princess of Wales.

For the unversed, wife of Prince William has been on a break from royal duties following a series of health battles, including diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer, since the beginning of this year.

Meanwhile, Beatrice, alongside sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Zara Tindall have been on the forefront of the royal family, accompanying King Charles on several occasions.

She also stepped in for the Prince of Wales at the Earthshot Prize Water Roundtable while the latter attended to the state visit of the Japanese Emperor last month.

Cohen said that similarly to Kate, Princess Beatrice "wasn't groomed to be a working royal", but has still shown her sense of royal duty within the monarchy.

"I think it makes complete sense. I've never seen Princess Beatrice put a foot wrong,” he continued. "She's had her own life, she's had her own career, and she's a young mother. And those could be difficult transitions."

Fellow commentator Lizzie Cundy echoed similar sentiments, having seen her in her element as proxy for the future King of England.

Cundy revealed: "I was with her on Wednesday, and she filled in for Prince William while he hosted the Japanese Emperor.

"And she did a marvellous job. She was actually sitting, hugging and talking to everyone."

Lizzie explained: "What I love about Beatrice and Eugenie is they love their mum. They're very close, the three of them.

"And she is so gracious and she talks to everyone, and she really has the common touch."