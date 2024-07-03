Suki Waterhouse details Robert Pattinson's reaction to songs about her exes

Suki Waterhouse opened up about her partner Robert Pattinson's reaction to the songs she wrote about her exes.

In a conversation with British Vogue, the singer revealed that her boyfriend expressed no concerns over such lyrics.

"[He has] a lot of humor about that kind of stuff," Suki continued. "He couldn’t really give a s***. He’s like, 'No one’s better than me, so whatever.'"

For the unversed, the Good Looking singer has previously been romantically involved with English musician Miles Kane and actors Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna.

Speaking of Suki and Robert, the two have been dating each other since 2018.

In November 2023, the English musician announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

Notably, the lovebirds confirmed the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, during a family stroll in Los Angeles in March 2024.

While talking about the experience of welcoming their first child, Suki shared that the Twilight actor was "really nervous" during the birth.

She added, “But for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm. Rob, the dad I could have hoped for. I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story."