Kate Middleton much-awaited appearance at Wimbledon, new details unfold

Princess Kate might make an appearance at Wimbledon 2024 as the tennis tournament officials are 'hopeful' to see Catherine presenting the trophies as the All England Club's patron.

The Club's chair Debbie Jevans revealed that the Princess of Wales's health is their 'priority,' however, they would love to see Kate at the sports event.

In conversation with Telegraph Sport, she said, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority."

Now, senior royal commentator Charles Rae told The Sun that the organisers of Wimbledon would 'love' to have Kate back as it catches viewers' attention.

He said, "I think the people at Wimbledon would love to have Catherine back in again because it will boost the viewing audience and boost people being there."

However, the royal expert revealed that it is still uncertain when the future Queen of England will be seen next after Trooping the Colour amid her cancer treatment.

"The problem with it is that when we first found out about her cancer, various people were putting dates on about when she was due to come back. She was going to be back in late April, she's going to be back for Trooping or back for whatever. We just don't know when she is going to be back," he shared.