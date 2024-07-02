Kevin Jonas enjoys 'much needed' family vacation in the Bahamas

Kevin Jonas shares images of 'much needed' family getaway

Kevin Jonas recently shared images of "much-needed" family vacation in the Bahamas.



The Jonas Brothers spent quality time with his wife Danielle Jonas and daughters Valentina and Alena at the Atlantis Bahamas.

The 36-year-old singer dropped a joint Instagram post alongside his wife, offering a sneak peek into his family getaway to the Caribbean Island.

In the first photo, the couple was spotted posing outdoors with their two daughters.

The couple flashed smiles at the camera against a gorgeous backdrop of their hotel.

They wrote in the caption: "A much-needed family vacation".

Meanwhile, the second slide showcased Valentina and Alena posing for a "sister snap" together.

The last slide of the post featured Kevin planting a kiss on Alena's cheek as she came running to him.

The singer previously shared the video on June 29 with the caption: "Core memories unlocked."

This came after he announced in June that he underwent surgery to remove skin cancer.

He left a piece of advice for his fans with a note that read: "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked."