'One Direction' fans reacts to Louis Tomlinson’s new hair

Louis Tomlinson, the former One Direction member dons new hair

Louis Tomlinson, the former One Direction member’s new hairdo went viral over the weekend when the English singer was caught sneaking in a TV at the Glastonbury Festival to watch England’s Euros match.



Tomlinson's new hair exhibited a salt and pepper look, having almost always embracing a shaggy brunette cut ever since rising to fame over a decade ago.

With a few grey patches visible in his facial hair as well, fans couldn’t let the songwriter’s new look slide.

“i was NOT prepared to see Louis Tomlinson with grey hair !!?!??!?!” one fan wrote on X. “I know we are all getting older but my teen heart is sobbing.”

“unfortunate update: i was sadly diagnosed with a condition of loving louis tomlinson and his grey hair too much and to make matters worse it’s uncurable so i have to live with it for the rest of time,” another joked.

Although some fans suggested that the Walls hitmaker should “dye” his grays, other admirers backed his “normal” and natural aging process.

“Louis is grey because it is part of the process of life, also because he has hair not like other bald men or those who paint their hair to deny any trace of aging,” a third user tweeted. “My man is getting more SEXY.”

Tomlinson initially got famous in 2010, at the age of just 18, alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.