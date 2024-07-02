The Kid LAROI, Tate McRae confirm relationship on 21st birthday

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae relationship

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae have made it official.



Laroi shared a romantic tribute for McRae on his Instagram story to celebrate her milestone 21st birthday on Monday, packing PDA, making their relationship official.

In the picture, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter can be seen bending down to kiss McRae on the lips with his hands around her neck, while she holds him by the waist.

“happy 21st birthday, you make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae,” he wrote over the story.

McRae reshared LAROI's wish, along other birthday tributes from her friends and family.

Fans rushed to LAROI's most recent TikTok’s comment section to react to his post.

“THE HARD LAUNCH WITH TATE,” one fan commented in all caps, while another added, “THE KISS WITH TATE” another chimed in.

“THE HARD LAUNCH WITH TATE IN HIS INSTA FOR HER BIRTHDAY” one fan joined in.

The couple first spared romance rumours earlier this year, when in January speculation regarding the Greedy singer and Stay rapper dating ignited after McRae shared a picture in a shirt that fans believed belonged to LAROI.

Moreover, the rapper's comment on the post with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji added fuel to the fire.