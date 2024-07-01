Justin Timberlake cracks drinking and driving joke during concert

Justin Timberlake was charged with one count DWI along with two traffic citations

Justin Timberlake is playing off his DWI arrest two weeks ago with a punchline.



During his Forget Tomorrow World Tour stop in Boston on Saturday, June 29, the Prince of Pop, 43, decided to crack a joke about his headline-making June 18 arrest for driving while intoxicated.

While speaking to the audience, the multi-Grammy winner quipped, “So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and… no I’m just kidding.”

The audience erupted into laughter, and Timberlake swiftly moved on from the joke.

“Is there anyone here tonight, that it’s your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you’ve been to 1,2,3 maybe 4 of our shows?” he asked, adding sweetly, “For all of you that it’s your first time tonight - on a serious note - I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love.”

The Social Network actor was charged with two citations for running a stop sign and failure to keep in lane with one count DWI. He is due in court on July 26 for a virtual hearing as he continues his world tour.