Kylie Jenner captures Khloe Kardashian's unforgettable 40th birthday bash

Kylie Jenner offers an inside scoop on Khloe Kardashian's 40th bash

Kylie Jenner recently shared glimpses from her sister Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday bash.

Sharing a video of the birthday girl dancing on the stage with her four-tier cake, the 26-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Sunday, June 30 to offer an intimate look at the party.

She wrote in the caption: "Best night ever ??"

To which, Khloe replied in the comments section: "Best f---ing night EVER!!!!!!"

While her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou claimed: "WE ARE FUN."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian jokingly added: "We had a time…if I remember correctly."

In the video, Jenner and Stassie could be seen taking a shot before they switched the camera towards Khloe Kim, singing to guest performer Snoop Dogg.

While the party lasted, Kris Jenner appeared out of nowhere and danced alongside Jenner, with white dollar bills falling around them.

In addition, Kim also posted a glimpse from Khloe's big night on her Stories, including the personalized cocktail menu and the incredible desert-themed entrance featuring a sign that read: "Khloe since 1984"

Other items included "Express-Khlo Martini" and "Show me the Khlo-Money" featuring Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.