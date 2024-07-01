 
July 01, 2024
Entertainment

Prince William becomes 'very emotional' as he shares touching statement

The Prince of Wales sent his congratulations to Gareth Southgate's men

By Web Desk
July 01, 2024
Prince William penned a personal statement celebrating England's "emotional rollercoaster" victory over Slovakia in Euro 2024. 

The Prince of Wales extended his congratulations to Gareth Southgate's team after the Three Lions secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament with a thrilling 2-1 win in extra time. 

Sharing a photo on social media showing Jude Bellingham kissing Harry Kane's forehead, William expressed his sentiments: "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go! Quarter finals here we come! W."

England will play the quarter-final match against Switzerland on Saturday in Dusseldorf.

Last week, William flew out to Germany to watch England's performance in a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

The future King gave the England squad some calming words of encouragement to lift the team's spirits last Thursday.