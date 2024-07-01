Prince William becomes 'very emotional' as he shares touching statement

Prince William, 42, is a keen football fan and President of the FA

Prince William penned a personal statement celebrating England's "emotional rollercoaster" victory over Slovakia in Euro 2024.

The Prince of Wales extended his congratulations to Gareth Southgate's team after the Three Lions secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament with a thrilling 2-1 win in extra time.

Sharing a photo on social media showing Jude Bellingham kissing Harry Kane's forehead, William expressed his sentiments: "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go! Quarter finals here we come! W."

Prince William, 42, is a keen football fan and President of the FA.

England will play the quarter-final match against Switzerland on Saturday in Dusseldorf.

Last week, William flew out to Germany to watch England's performance in a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

The future King gave the England squad some calming words of encouragement to lift the team's spirits last Thursday.