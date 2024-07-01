Queen Camilla makes 'thoughtful' gesture amid King Charles' health woes

Queen Camilla makes 'thoughtful' move amid King Charles' health woes

Queen Camilla hosted a private party at Buckingham Palace for the two young fund-raising heroes amid King Charles's health problems.



The Queen consort met nine-year-old Tony Hudgell, whose legs were amputated after horrific child abuse and Lyla O’Donovan, a cancer patient.

Previously, Tony missed a chance to attend royal shindigs due to a terrible traffic jam. Meanwhile, Lyla was in hospital for her cancer treatment.

Interestingly, Tony's mother shared this issue on X (formerly known as Twitter) and the Royal Family's official account noticed.

A palace spokesperson wrote, "Sorry to hear this, Tony! We were looking forward to seeing you too. Fancy trying again another day? Leave it with us."

Last week, the team of Queen Camilla invited the two kids alongside their families to watch the Changing of the Guard.

They also enjoyed a private tea party with the Queen in the palace garden’s Summer House.

Queen Camilla has been lauded for her 'thoughtful gesture' by the royal fans.