Coldplay brings BTS to Glastonbury stage with 'My Universe'

Coldplay performed My Universe during their record-breaking fifth Glastonbury headlining set

BTS made a special appearance at Glastonbury 2024 despite the iconic South Korean band’s six out of seven members currently serving in the military.



On Saturday, June 29, Coldplay made history with the first act to headline for the fifth time in the music festival, during which they treated the attendees with old hits and new songs, including the rendition of BTS X Coldplay's song, MY UNIVERSE.

During the electrifying Glastonbury gig, Chris Martin surprised fans by greeting the crowd in Korean and asking them to welcome BTS.

"Though they are in the army right now, we are gonna sing all the way to Korea," the lead singer of the rock band said before the onset of his MY UNIVERSE performance.

"To my brothers in BTS, we are sending so much love," he added as the K-pop band’s verses played in the background, while he cheered, the crowd to sing along.

MY UNIVERSE, the collaborative digital single by BTS and Coldplay, was premiered on September 24, 2021. The song was the second single in the Yellow singer’s Music of the Spheres album.

Coldplay’s 2024 Glastonbury gig also included renditions of Paradise, Clocks, The Scientist and more.