Coldplay breaks Glastonbury record with fifth headlining gig

Coldplay makes history with fifth headlining set at Glastonbury 2024

Coldplay took the Glastonbury Festival 2024 by storm with their iconic hits and new music.

The rock band featuring Chis Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland made history on the pyramid stage by becoming the first act to headline the festival five times.

The band opened up their 2024 gig with the hit Yellow from their 2000 album Parachute.

Their rendition featured a plethora of hit songs, including Clocks, The Scientist, and Viva La Vida, as well as their collaboration song with Chainsmokers, Something Just Like That.

During their set, the band was joined by a slew of guests, including Palestinian singer-songwriter Elyanna, Victoria Canal, and Nigerian music legend Femi Kuti.



"I look around. I just see amazing, wonderful people all over the place, and that’s what makes Glastonbury the greatest city on earth, in my opinion," Martin told the crowd at the onset of the band’s record-breaking stint.

It is pertinent to note that no other act has headlined the music festival as many times as the Grammy Award-winning band.

The band, which rocked the Pyramid stage for the first time in 2016, dethrone The Cure, which has headlined four times.

Four years after making their Glastonbury debut, Coldplay, first topped the billboard in 2002.



