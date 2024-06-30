Prince Harry lands in hot water ahead of receiving notable award

Prince Harry faced a big blow after the late war hero Pat Tillman's mother called the Duke of Sussex 'prevailed' enough to receive an award on behalf of his son.

For the unversed, King Charles' youngest son will be presented with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11 in Los Angeles.

It was said by the management that Harry will be getting this prestigious accolade for his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport" with Invictus Games.

As reported by Daily Mail, Patt's mother, Mary, called out the decision to honour the former working royal and dubbed him "controversial and divisive."

She said, "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award."

Mary added, "There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans."

"These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised," stated Patt's mom.

Morever, a petition was filed against this decision, which demanded the authorities reconsider their choice, as Harry had been "involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude."