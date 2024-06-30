Kate Hudson's family affair: Behind-the-scenes snaps from her vacation

Kate Hudson offers glimpse into family vacay

Kate Hudson recently posted behind-the-scenes snaps of her family vacation with her brother Oliver.

The 45-year-old multi-hyphenate star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 28 to share photos of her swimming and playing in the ocean in what seemed like a full-fledged family affair.

In one snap, Hudson seemed relaxed yet injured while her brother sported a T-shirt with shorts as he flashed a beaming smile for the camera.

In addition, Kate shared another photo in which her eldest son Ryder could be seen sitting on the sand with a bathing suit on.

Sharing a hilarious snap to her stories that featured her brother Oliver, Kate jokingly wrote: “@siblingrevelry Always “needing doctors” #spetsesclinic.”

She took a shot from distance that showed a whole group of people swimming and playing together in the ocean.

In other photos, the family seemed to be enjoying the family trip, posing together in casual beachwear and swimsuits.

This came after the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star posted photos of her youngest son Bingham presumably while on the same trip.

She wrote in the caption: "Vacation Bing what’s happening?! My baby getting toooooo big!!!! #empireofthesun."