Andy Cohen reflects on his 'regretful' question to Oprah Winfrey

Andy Cohen reveals awkward encounter with Oprah Winfrey

Andy Cohen recently got candid about his awkward encounter with Oprah Winfrey.

The 56-year-old Bravo host revealed that he regrets asking the billionaire media mogul if she had ever been ‘physically’ involved with a woman during her 2013 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Andy admitted to putting it out in the most unusual manner during his interview with ET on Friday, June 28. He asked Oprah if she had ever “taken a dip in the lady pond.”

Rehashing the hysterics, he said: “It meant so much to me that Oprah Winfrey did the show. It's gone brilliantly and I turn around and ask her if she's every had s** with a woman. I mean, couldn't I leave it alone?”

Cohen, who recently admitted to worrying about getting cancelled, explained: “That's probably one of my few regrets.”

Meanwhile, the Color Purple star responded to Andy’s question with a direct and firm stare.

She quipped: “No, I have not. Thank you.”

The Bravo boss said that the interview was such a “huge moment” for both him and the talk show.

He exclaimed: “I'm such a fan of Oprah.”

According to Andy, Oprah didn’t lose her cool and assured that “it was not awkward” once the cameras stopped rolling.

However, her friend Gayle King later suggested that the former talk show host might not have fully understood the question.