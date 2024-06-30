Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey say 'I do' in church ceremony

Oliva Culpo says getting married in a church was Christian McCaffery's wish

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have entered wedlock.

Vogue reported on Saturday, June 29, that the model exchanged vows with McCaffrey, 28, during a wedding ceremony held in her home state of Rhode Island.

Culpo, 32, walked down the chapel aisle in Watch Hill to fulfil the NFL star’s wish to marry in a church.

"That was our number one priority," she told the outlet about the location.

In addition, the 32-year-old bride donned a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a long-sleeve, crepe crew neck, ball gown adorned with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back.

"I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it’s complementing me, not overpowering me," she described her dream wedding dress.



The former Miss Universe completed her minimal makeup wedding look with a 16-foot lace veil.

Culpo and McCaffery first kicked off their dating rumours in May 2019. Years after dating, the two announced their engagement in April 2023 via a joint Instagram post.

Along with the engagement revelation, the lovebirds shared a glimpse of their romantic proposal during their trip to Utah.

The snapshot captured that time featured the San Francisco 49ers running back getting down on one knee and popping the question before Culpo with a ring having a large oval diamond and epaulette side stones.