Celine Dion in good spirits as she attends NHL Draft with her sons: Photos

Celine Dion is struggling with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion has recently attended the NHL Draft with her three sons as she announces the Canadiens’ fifth-round draft pick.



“I was very pleased to announce the selection of the Montreal Canadiens for the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft,” wrote the 56-year-old in French via Instagram on June 29.

She stated, “Congratulations to Ivan Demidov!”

During the broadcast, the My Heart Will Go On hit-maker said, “With the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens are proud to select Ivan Demidov.”

Celine was seen enjoying the Las Vegas event with sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, both 13, whom she shared with her late husband, René Angélil, who died in January 2016 at the age of 73 after a throat cancer battle.

“Thank you, Canadiens, for having me, and NHL for taking such good care of my family. We had a lot of fun!” added the songstress.

Earlier, a source spoke to US WEEKLY, Celine’s kids “have been her rock,” after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.



“It came as a shock, but she’s lost none of her fighting spirit and is comforted that at least she knows exactly what she’s dealing with now and there’s comfort that she can alleviate some of the symptoms by getting treatments that are specific for this condition,” shared an insider.