Emilia Clarke spills the tea about her dream job

Emilia Clarke explains what she's looking for career-wise: Deets inside

Emilia Clarke has recently revealed she wants to become a director someday but as of now she feels she has a lot of more acting left in her.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Game of Thrones alum confessed she would like to work behind the camera, saying, “Oh my goodness, down the road, for sure.”

“It's something I would love,” continued the 37-year-old.

Emilia stated, “I mean, my favourite thing is to help people put themselves on tape, for auditions. I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll do it.' I love it. I absolutely love it.”

“Right now, though, I feel like I have a lot more acting first left in me,” she noted.

Emilia reflected, “The thing about being a director is you need to take out two years of your life to just solely do that one thing.”

“And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I'd kind of want to be acting more than I'd wanted to be directing right now,’” remarked the Me Before You actress.

However, Emilia added, “I would love for that to be where my career ends up. That'd be amazing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Secret Invasion actress discussed about her career, adding, “I'm so director driven right now.”

“So, it's more the people that I want to work with, rather than the individual character or thought or idea first,” she told the outlet.

Sharing about her dream, Emilia said, “If I can find a director that I creatively admire and someone I can learn from… That’s kind of the goal.”

“Then it doesn't really matter what the role is, you just get to experience and learn from someone who's a creative idol. That's the dream. That's what I'm striving for,” she concluded.