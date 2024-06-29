Meghan Markle gears up for red carpet return with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is said to be preparing to stun fans with her grand appearance with Prince Harry at an event next month.

The Duchess of Sussex could surprise fans with her return to the red carpet with the Duke as Harry will be presented with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11 in Los Angeles.

Though Harry's attendance at the event has yet to be confirmed, an in-person appearance with Meghan could add some extra glamor and interest to proceedings. Meghan's outing could prove "beneficial" to her overall public image, an expert has claimed.



Entertainment expert Mark Boardman told Newsweek that the positive development for Harry could also work in Meghan's favour, presenting the couple with the opportunity to reap the benefits of an uncontroversial outing to celebrate a good cause.

"It could be beneficial for the Duchess of Sussex to accompany Harry and to show solidarity," he said.



"Given the positive context of the event, her presence would not only show her commitment to be at Harry's side, but also potentially shift some public focus towards their shared philanthropic efforts. From a media perspective, another red carpet photography opportunity would secure more press coverage for the Duchess of Sussex and potentially some interview snippets to promote her latest ventures."

"The high-profile nature of the ESPYs, combined with the positive narrative around the award, makes it an ideal opportunity for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's to be seen together in a favorable light," Boardman noted.

Meghan last graced a red carpet event in January, where the former Suit star was present at the world premiere of the "Bob Marley: One Love" biopic in Jamaica.



Harry is being recognised for his military service and for his commitment to the world's veteran communities through sport with his Invictus Games tournament. Meghan's appearance at the event could be beneficial for her to maintain a strong public presence for marketing purpose as she's working on several projects.