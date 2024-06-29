Princess Beatrice seen partying with pals at secret place

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice was spotted partying with pals until 2am at Glastonbury VIP bar, according to a new report.

Beatrice, 35, was seen unwinding with friends at the Soho House pop-up following Dua Lipa's dazzling Pyramid Stage appearance. She was also photographed enjoying cocktails into the early hours of Saturday, according to the Mirror.

The royal reportedly came at the bar hours after a band's shock anti-monarchy chants.

The Princess cut a casual figure in a black jacket, trousers, and white trainers for the outing. The mother of two reportedly danced to Kylie Minogue's hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head".



"Beatrice loves Glastonbury and always has a great time but she prefers to stay low key and blend in with the crowd. She'd rather have a good time with her pals than draw attention from anyone else, " a source told the outlet.

The Crown star Emma Corrin was also seen having fun with boyfriend Rami Malek.



The photos of Beatrice's late night party are making rounds on social media, with many dropping hilarious comments amid ongoing royal health woes within the family.