Britney Spears’ former lawyer issues statement after exiting legal team

Britney Spears’ former lawyer ‘honoured’ to have worked for singer

Britney Spears’ former attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who freed her from her 13-year conservatorship, had nothing but praises for the singer after leaving her legal team.

Rosengart told People Magazine that she was “honoured” to work with the singer as he moves on to his other commitments.

“I was honoured to work with and protect Britney, who is and will always be an icon,” the attorney told the outlet. “And most specifically, to have helped restore the fundamental rights and civil liberties that were stripped from her, which was always our focus.”

The reason cited for Rosengart’s exit is that there is no active litigation involving Spears conservatorship at present. Hence, the lawyer will be shifting his focus to other clients, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The powerhouse lawyer famously freed the Grammy-winning musician from her father, Jamie Spears’ cruel years-long conservatorship in a matter of months after he took over in 2021.

At the time when Spears’ conservatorship was finally terminated, the singer heaped on praise in February 2022.

“This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!” the Gimme More singer wrote. “We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!!!”