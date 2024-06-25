Shanna Moakler ‘don’t have to like’ Kardashians

Shanna Moakler talks about the Kardashians

Shanna Moakler doesn't even want to talk about the Kardashians.



“[I] don’t have to like the f*cking Kardashians, and I’m honestly sick of talking about them,” Moakler, 49, told People in an June 24 interview.

“As I stand here today, as a mature woman who’s gone through all that … I do not give a f*ck what anyone thinks of me anymore. I’m proud of who I am.”

“I’m more than just the ex-wife of famous men,” she added. “I was Miss USA at 19. I’m smart. Every part I’ve ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f*cking a*s off to get.”

Moakler tied the knot with Barker, 48, in 2004, giving birth to children Landon and Alabama in 2003 and 2005, respectively.

The couple first got estranged in 2006, but continued their relationship now and then, before finally ending it and finalising their divorce in 2008.

After divorcing from Moaskler, the Blink 182 drummer moved on to romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair got married in 2022 and welcomed now 7-months-old son Rocky Thirteen.