Shanna Moakler ‘don’t have to like’ Kardashians

Shanna Moakler doesn't even want to talk about the Kardashians.
“[I] don’t have to like the f*cking Kardashians, and I’m honestly sick of talking about them,” Moakler, 49, told People in an June 24 interview.
“As I stand here today, as a mature woman who’s gone through all that … I do not give a f*ck what anyone thinks of me anymore. I’m proud of who I am.”
“I’m more than just the ex-wife of famous men,” she added. “I was Miss USA at 19. I’m smart. Every part I’ve ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f*cking a*s off to get.”
Moakler tied the knot with Barker, 48, in 2004, giving birth to children Landon and Alabama in 2003 and 2005, respectively.
The couple first got estranged in 2006, but continued their relationship now and then, before finally ending it and finalising their divorce in 2008.
After divorcing from Moaskler, the Blink 182 drummer moved on to romance with Kourtney Kardashian.
The pair got married in 2022 and welcomed now 7-months-old son Rocky Thirteen.
Halsey also posed for selfies with her co-star Mia Goth
Princess Charlotte tagged along with Prince William, Prince George attended the London Eras Tour concert
Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Jurrasic World 4 alongside Jonathan Bailey and others
Jeremy Renner after his fatal accident is giving himself time to take on challenging roles
Sabrina Carpenter's chart-topping comeback proved haters wrong
Sean Penn happily embraces single life everyday