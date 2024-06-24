Buckingham Palace makes important announcement after unfortunate incident

Buckingham Palace makes important announcement

King Charles III's office has released a new clip with an important announcement after Princess Anne's unfortunate incident.

Buckingham Palace has shared an update on the Emperor and Empress of Japan's State Visit to the United Kingdom.

The royal family turned to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that the the Japan State Visit (which will take place from Tuesday, June 25 to Thursday, June 27) will go ahead as planned.

Sharing a clip of the preparation, the Palace announced: "All set for the Japan State Visit!



"Tomorrow, Their Majesties The King and Queen will welcome The Emperor and Empress of Japan to the United Kingdom."

The important announcement comes after Princess Anne's unfortunate incident at the Gatcombe Park estate.



The program will include the usual official ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade as well as State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.



Prince William will greet the Emperor and Empress on behalf of the King at their hotel on Tuesday morning before accompanying them to the official welcome at Horse Guards Parade. There, the King and Queen will formally welcome them before traveling with them to Buckingham Palace.

Members of the royal family will attend the State Dinner that evening, although details of the guests have not yet been outlined. The Princess of Wales, who is receiving treatment for cancer, is not listed among the royals taking part in the visit.

Princess Anne will also not attend the event due to the shock incident. The younger sister of the King Charles, who's a senior working royal and lives on the Gatcombe Park estate, was rushed to hospital after being hurt by a horse.