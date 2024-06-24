BTS’ JImin regrets one thing amid mandatory military services

BTS' Jimin will be discharged from the military in June 2025

BTS Jimin is feeling guilty for not checking up on his friend Ha Sung-woon during the latter’s military service.

Sung-Woon, a popular South Korean singer and rapper, recently opened up to GQ Korea during an interview, revealing a heartfelt message he received from his friend in BTS during his mandatory military service.

"Once Jimin, who was in the military, called me and said he was sorry," he recalled their phone call in the viral excerpt from the interview, adding, "I asked him, 'Why are you sorry?' and laughed because I knew exactly how he felt."

"Hyung, I played too much when you were in the military… I am so sorry that I didn’t call you…" Jimin replied, per the member of the boy group Wanna One.

"Hey, you, see? Right? You can now feel how hard it was for me, right? But now I’m getting out!" Sung-woon reacted.

Jimin, 28, was enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, along with Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS.

Now that he has spent considerable amount of time in the military, Jimin realised the nature of the services, prompting him to apologise to his friend, who was enlisted before him.

Sung-woon, 30, joined the Korean military on October 24, 2022. After serving as an active-duty soldier, he was discharged as a corporal early this year, on April 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, the BTS sensation is expected to be released from his service and reunited with his friends and band members in June 2025.